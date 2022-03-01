Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

