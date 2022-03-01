Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.
Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
