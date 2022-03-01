Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Pactiv Evergreen has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Pactiv Evergreen (Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.