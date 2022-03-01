Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded down $17.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $576.75. 2,748,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,414. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $520.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.56. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,625 shares of company stock worth $21,518,081. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

