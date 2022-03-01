Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 73.09%. The business had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $106.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5,341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 108.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 26.4% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

