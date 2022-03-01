Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $145.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.23.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 243,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,456,000 after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

