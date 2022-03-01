Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$243,116.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,207.74. Also, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total transaction of C$461,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,439,144.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$28.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.32 and a 1-year high of C$28.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

