Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 220 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

MAR opened at $170.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.75 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.