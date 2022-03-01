Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 614 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $665,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,606,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American International Group by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 390,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

AIG stock opened at $61.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $57.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

