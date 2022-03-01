Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.54.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

