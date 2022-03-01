Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

