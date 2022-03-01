Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 102.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.