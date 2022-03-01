Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ETR stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
