Paul D. Hinnenkamp Sells 5,000 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETR stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $1,192,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Entergy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

