Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.
About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
