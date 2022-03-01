Paul Grewal Sells 1,207 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,768,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.57. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,610,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,730,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

