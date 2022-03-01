Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 1-year low of $88.68 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

