Payoneer Global (PAYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth $724,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth $651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1,674.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

