Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Holdings Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,043,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,214,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,318,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

Paysafe Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.