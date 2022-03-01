PegNet (PEG) Market Capitalization Tops $116,960.49

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $116,960.49 and approximately $2,240.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.76 or 0.06660991 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,572.51 or 1.00108207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00048083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002761 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

