Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 45228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,698,000 after acquiring an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.49, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

