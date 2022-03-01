Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $74.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.20 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $311.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $319.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.23 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $338.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,306 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,940. Peoples Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

