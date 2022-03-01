PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Plans $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.075 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock opened at $163.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $385,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.