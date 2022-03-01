Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 476,963 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 232,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 38,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 51,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

