Perella Weinberg Partners to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of PWP stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter.
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.
