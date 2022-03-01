PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,664 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,691,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after acquiring an additional 268,427 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 259,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after acquiring an additional 210,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after acquiring an additional 153,315 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

