Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,389,000 after acquiring an additional 80,352 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,297,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $694.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.03 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,009.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,312.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

