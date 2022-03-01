Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Petrofac in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
About Petrofac (Get Rating)
Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.
