Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Petrofac in a report released on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Petrofac’s FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

POFCY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

POFCY opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

