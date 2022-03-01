Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,519 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $206,996.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,726,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,348,000 after purchasing an additional 202,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 356,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 51,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Photronics by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 65,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 64,097 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

