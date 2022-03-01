Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PLL stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. 2,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $88.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and have sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7,615.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

