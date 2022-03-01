Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,177. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.06. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,933 shares of company stock worth $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares worth $512,591. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 7,615.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,861 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 511.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,424 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

