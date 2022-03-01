Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,135,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 39,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 249,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 157,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $105.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.32. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.55 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

