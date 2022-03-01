Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PING. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of PING opened at $21.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ping Identity by 7.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 19,403 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

