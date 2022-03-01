Piper Sandler Comments on Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.34. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after purchasing an additional 332,748 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $13,229,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

