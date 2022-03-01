Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mosaic in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

NYSE:MOS opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $52.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

