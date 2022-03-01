Piper Sandler Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $88.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.42.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.59. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 110,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $8,789,433.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,088 shares of company stock valued at $14,691,964. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

