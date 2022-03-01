Piper Sandler Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $674.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTU. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $623.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $474.37 on Friday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $557.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.84. The company has a market capitalization of $134.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

