PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.60-2.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. 15,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.