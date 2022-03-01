PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head to Head Survey

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 1 4 1 0 2.00

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 11.36% 9.65% 2.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.52 billion 2.55 $173.30 million $2.25 20.10

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PNM Resources beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc. operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company. The TNMP segment provides transmission and distribution services of electricity in Texas. The Corporate and Other segment consists of holding company activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

