Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

PIF stock opened at C$15.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.16. The stock has a market cap of C$284.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$14.30 and a 1-year high of C$22.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

