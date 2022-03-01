Polymath Hits One Day Volume of $244.97 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $407.05 million and approximately $244.97 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00255609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001380 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

