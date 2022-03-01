Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Premier Financial were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the second quarter worth $409,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 81.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 16.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 656,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 93,798 shares in the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Premier Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $822,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $30,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.35. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.53 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

