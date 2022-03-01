Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $14.54 on Friday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

