Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRIM stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.55. 23,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,074. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

