Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,407 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.46. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,679 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,302.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

