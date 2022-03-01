Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter.

PROF stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Profound Medical stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Profound Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

