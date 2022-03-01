ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,061,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,912,145 shares.The stock last traded at $64.70 and had previously closed at $68.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter worth $592,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $495,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $2,861,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 585.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

