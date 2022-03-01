Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Up 12.8%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) was up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62. Approximately 1,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 762,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

