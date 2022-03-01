Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,220,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $233,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

PRU stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $86.41 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

