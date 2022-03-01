PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UNLRY opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Home and Personal Care and Foods and Refreshment. The Home and Personal Care segment relates to the cleaning products, which are used in the household and cosmetic products.

