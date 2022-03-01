PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of PTC by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $10,750,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PTC by 12.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 298,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,590. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.39.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

