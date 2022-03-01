Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

PEG stock opened at $64.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -158.14%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,427,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,251,000 after purchasing an additional 221,828 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

