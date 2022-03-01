Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.77.

PSA stock opened at $355.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.36 and a 200-day moving average of $336.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $229.14 and a 12 month high of $377.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

