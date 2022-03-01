Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 39,244 shares of company stock valued at $122,888 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

